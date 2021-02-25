Bostic: Recovery in "rough patch" but optimistic for faster growth

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The economic recovery is in a “rough patch,” Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday, but job growth should accelerate as the impact of vaccines is felt.

Bostic noted that as the reopening of the economy proceeds, jobs should be added faster, and possibly at the swift pace of last spring. “I am optimistic we can make that happen,” Bostic said in opening remarks to an Atlanta Federal Reserve banking conference.