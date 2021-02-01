Fed's Bostic: Hard to pinpoint how much more fiscal help is needed -CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is hard to pin down exactly how much more help U.S. businesses and families might need from the federal government, with help from a recent bill still in the pipeline and coronavirus vaccines being distributed, Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday.

“It is hard for me to say exactly what the right number is. There is so much uncertainty going on right now,” Bostic said in remarks to CNBC. “What I am looking at right now...is what is happening over the next six months, 12 months, and trying to get a sense of where businesses are, get a sense of how families are weathering the storm...and what we’ll look like in the summer time when I am hopeful that so much of the vaccine will be through the population.”