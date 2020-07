FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta walks into the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

(Reuters) - The seemingly rapid rebound in the U.S. economy over May and June may be leveling off, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, with real time indicators of business activity suggesting the renewed spread of the coronavirus is taking a toll.

“The energy for reopening businesses and for just general activity is starting to level off,” Bostic said. “This is something we are going to watch extremely closely.”