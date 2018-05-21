Fed's Bostic repeats U.S. close to Fed's inflation, employment goals

(Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the U.S. economy is close to meeting the Fed’s employment and inflation goals, with growth of around 2.5 percent expected this year.

FILE PHOTO: Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President, Raphael Bostic speaks with Reuters in an interview at Stanford UniversityÕs Hoover Institution in Stanford, California, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

In prepared remarks to an economic group in Atlanta he did not update his views on interest rates, but has recently said he has a base case for two additional rate increases this year.

He also said that as the Fed debates possible changes to its inflation framework, he is “drawn to” systems that offset years of below- or above-target inflation with “misses” in the opposite direction.