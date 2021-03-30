Fed's Bostic says summer months could see millions rehired

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry//File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coming summer could see millions of Americans rehired if current trends hold and progress against the pandemic continues, Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday, describing that as one of the “upside risks” he is watching.

“We could see a burst of activity and performance coming into the summer which could lead us to see even more robust recovery,” Bostic said in comments to the Atlanta World Affiars Council. “A million jobs a month could become the standard through the summer.”