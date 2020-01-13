Fed's Bostic: Uncertainty still could weight on investment

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta walks into the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he remains concerned that uncertainty over trade could lead U.S. businesses to cut back further if they are not resolved.

“I hope we get to a place where many of the uncertainties that are out there...get resolved,” Bostic said. “If those don’t get resolved...that could lead to a wholesale retrenchment...If there is a magnification businesses will rethink investment.”

Several Fed officials last week said they thought the expected signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China this week was good news for the economy.