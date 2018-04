NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate hikes remain appropriate even while tax cuts and a government spending boost potentially help to lift inflation to a Federal Reserve target, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“Gradual” rate hikes are necessary in the face of such tailwinds, she said, adding that U.S. trade policy in particular stood out as a “material uncertainty” for the economy.