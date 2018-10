(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is seeking public comment on steps it could take to support real-time gross settlement of payments between banks, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday in prepared remarks to a forum in Chicago that did not address the outlook for monetary policy.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo