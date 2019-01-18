Fed's Brainard sees mounting negative risks for U.S. economy

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday became the latest U.S. central banker to worry publicly about rising risks for the U.S. economy, suggesting she could embrace a pause on raising interest rates that has won support among most of her peers.

Uncertainty — over how long the partial government shutdown will last, the outlook for trade with China, and the fate of Britain’s relationship with the rest of Europe — is creating negative risks, Brainard said in a Marketplace radio interview, despite a labor market she said was currently “extremely” strong.

“We are not seeing as much risks out there that would be a positive surprise,” she said. “The longer these drag on the more I worry that they really materially weigh on consumer confidence, business confidence, and then start to work their way through actual activity in the economy.”