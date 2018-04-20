FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Brainard: U.S. outlook consistent with 'continued gradual' rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday said the U.S. economy appears capable of handling further interest-rate increases in the near future.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“My anticipation is that the outlook is for continued, solid growth,” she said in an interview with CNBC. “The outlook looks consistent to me for continued gradual increases in the federal funds rate.”

Asked about the potential for global trade friction, and President Donald Trump’s new tariffs and trade policy, to affect the U.S. economy, Brainard sounded a cautious note, saying it is “very hard to say how current discussions could evolve.”

“But if we saw broadening and retaliatory measures really spreading that could dent global confidence, it could disrupt global supply chains, and so it’s certainly an uncertainty, a material uncertainty to the outlook,” she said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

