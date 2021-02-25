Bullard says "rosy outlook" no cause to begin discussing pullback of Fed support

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.’s improving growth outlook and rising market bond yields are not pushing the Federal Reserve to consider paring back the bond purchases it is conducting each month to boost the economic recovery, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday.

“The chair has wanted to start that conversation only when it is appropriate and not get ahead of ourselves even if we do have high hopes,” said Bullard, who has been among the most bullish in his outlook for fast growth and a swift drop in the unemployment rate in 2021. “I gave a rosy outlook. It is only an outlook. I would want to see if it materializes.”