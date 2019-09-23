Fed's Bullard: U.S.-China trade relations probably had to come to a head

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

EFFINGHAM, Ill (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday it was probably inevitable that the United States and China would clash on trade, given that China has not lived up to commitments made when it was allowed into the World Trade Organization.

“The Chinese were allowed into the WTO on an implicit promise that they would abide not just with the letter but with the spirit of the WTO and that they would transition toward democracy,” Bullard said. “Neither of those things have happened.”