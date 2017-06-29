FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
No set of rules to completely ward off next financial crisis: Fed's Bullard
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 2 months ago

No set of rules to completely ward off next financial crisis: Fed's Bullard

1 Min Read

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. policymakers must remain vigilant to the threat of another financial crisis and cannot rely on current rules to protect against future shocks, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Bullard's comments come after U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen said earlier this week that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to banking reforms since the 2007-09 crash.

"Even when you put a good regulatory regime in place, the next crisis tends to develop through other channels that were not part of the previous crisis," Bullard told reporters at an event in London.

"It's appropriate for us as policymakers to be aware that new types of threats can arise and may lead to financial crises at some point and there's no set of stagnant rules that fits everything."

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.