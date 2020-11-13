Bullard: Changes to Fed asset purchases a 'longer range' discussion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Fed’s current, $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases “has been effective” and any changes to it are a “longer-range discussion,” St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Friday.

“Current monetary policy, generally speaking, is in a very good place,” Bullard said in comments to journalists following webcast remarks to the Economic Club of Memphis. “We don’t know what’s around the corner,” Bullard said, so any changes to the Fed’s current “quantitative easing” program “is a longer-range discussion about how we might play this going forward.”