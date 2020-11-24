Fed's Bullard sees 'light at the end of the tunnel'

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Tuesday said recent developments regarding the success of several coronavirus vaccine candidates suggests an end to the health and economic crisis may be coming into view.

“It seems to me there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Bullard said to reporters following a presentation to an event hosted by the Bank of Finland. “In terms of being able to see the end of the crisis, that’s very much a realistic view at this point.”

Bullard also said that while some recent economic data has not been as strong as it had been earlier in the fall, nonetheless “so far I think we’re holding up.”

He said he expects the U.S. economy to post above-trend growth in both the fourth quarter and into the first part of 2021.