Bullard: Would need downside 'deviation' to inflation, growth for rate cut

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy would have to slow faster than expected or inflation move down a notch before the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday.

Bullard, who cautioned against the December rate increase that the Fed approved, still said there is no need to cut rates as President Donald Trump has demanded. “We are going to need deviations to the downside on inflation or the real economy or both” to justify a rate cut, Bullard aid in comment to reporters.