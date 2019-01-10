Fed is at the 'end of the road' on rate hikes, Bullard says

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has come to the “end of the road” on interest rates hikes and should stop forecasting further rate hikes even as growth is expected to slow this year, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Bullard, who votes this year on Fed policy, told reporters he argued against the Fed’s December rate hike and was worried the Fed is on the precipice of a policy mistake if it raises rates further