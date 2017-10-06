FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard concerned 'policy mistake' could hamper Fed goals
October 6, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 14 days ago

Fed's Bullard concerned 'policy mistake' could hamper Fed goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he is increasingly concerned that his colleagues’ “zeal” to raise interest rates despite weak inflation amounts to a policy mistake that harm progress toward the Fed’s targets.

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“If we go too far in our zeal to normalize we might push inflation expectations down further and that might hinder our ability to hit our target,” Bullard said.

“The December meeting is going to be too early to make a determination on whether inflation is coming back. I don’t see how we can get the data on that. I am getting more concerned that we might make a policy mistake.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
