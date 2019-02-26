Fed's Bullard says not ready to call for a rate cut: Fox Business

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday said he was not expecting a rate cut in 2019, but added that the U.S. Federal Reserve will see how the U.S. economy progresses this year.

“We’ve got inflation well under control here and we don’t need to be preemptive in trying to control inflation going forward,” Bullard said in an interview on Fox Business Network.