May 29, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Markets don't expect inflationary pressure from U.S. stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Tuesday that break-even rates show markets do not expect U.S. fiscal stimulus to increase inflationary pressure.

Bullard also said the Federal Reserve should not proceed with additional interest rate hikes unless economic data exceed expectations, because inflation expectations are low.

Bullard, who spoke at a seminar in Tokyo, is an alternate member of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s committee that decides monetary policy.

Reporting by Stanley White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
