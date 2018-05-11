Fed's Bullard: Trade debate poses risks, but could also hold upside for U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rising trade tensions have introduced uncertainty to a U.S. economy that is otherwise in good shape, but their resolution could also hold upside for the U.S. depending on the policies that end up being enacted, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said on Friday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture on "Slow Normalization or No Normalization" in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

New tariffs and negotiations with trading partners pursued by the Trump administration “have introduced uncertainty into financial markets and by extension the U.S. economy,” Bullard said. “Whether the trade talks will translate into actual policy is a good question. It could translate into something that is better. There is both downside and upside.”