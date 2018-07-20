Fed will be unaffacted by Trump's comments: Bullard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will remain unaffected by President Donald Trump’s comments on U.S. monetary policy and is focused on achieving the goals set for it by Congress, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York, NY, U.S., February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“The (Fed’s policy-setting) committee has a mandate to keep inflation low and stable and obtain maximum employment for the U.S. economy, so people can comment, including the president and other politicians, but it’s up to the committee to try to take the best action we can to achieve those objectives,” Bullard told reporters following an event in Glasgow, Kentucky.