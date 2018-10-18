FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump has named 'standard, traditional' thinkers to Fed -Bullard

1 Min Read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed “standard, traditional” central bankers to the Federal Reserve despite being harshly critical of its monetary policy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“I like our process. I like the president’s appointments,” Bullard said in response to a question at an event in Memphis.

Fed policymaker statements and recently released minutes from the September policy meeting indicate Trump’s criticism of the central bank’s interest rate hikes have had little influence over its plans.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

