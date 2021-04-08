Bullard: Fed's next steps waiting on whether pandemic 'war' really has been won

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve shouldn’t ease up on supporting the economy until the coronavirus is clearly defeated, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said.

“We are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, but it has not happened yet,” Bullard said in comments at an online event organized by Southern Illinois University. “The appropriate stance of any policymaker is to say let’s see if we end the war and if the war really does end we can think about what the next steps are.”