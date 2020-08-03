Fed's Bullard: Recovery looks to have slowed in July, no smooth track ahead

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus recession likely slowed in July after surprising to the upside in May and June, and the trajectory from here is unlikely to be smooth, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday.

Bullard, in a presentation during an online event hosted by the St. Louis Fed’s Memphis, Tennessee, branch, said it appears as though the trough in economic activity occurred in April.