Fed's Bullard says economic data should improve, yield curve steepen in coming months

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Weak U.S. economic data that marred the start of the year should change for the better in coming months, and ease some of the concerns among investors about the health of the recovery, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

“My baseline case is that the temporary weakness we observed in January and February is going to dissipate and is dissipating,” Bullard said during a conference at the Levy Economics Institute at Bard College. “We will continue to get better news on the U.S. economy as we get into the second quarter and the third quarter and...the yield curve will steepen.”