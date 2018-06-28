FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 3:45 PM / in 20 minutes

Fed's Bullard says fiscal boost to U.S. economy likely temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis (Reuters) - The fiscal boost to the U.S. economy is likely to fade over a year or two, something that should make the Fed more cautious in continuing to raise interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York, NY, U.S., February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“That is an important thing to keep in mind,” Bullard said at an investment conference here. Fiscal policy “might have some impact right now and running through 2018, 2019. But you have to be forward-looking. The (FOMC) forecasts all have growth slowing...Should we be raising rates permanently in response to something that is only temporary?”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

