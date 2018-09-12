FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Fed's Bullard says labor market has 'some room to run'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. labor market is not yet near the point of getting too tight as unemployed people are still being attracted off the sidelines and into jobs, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

“We’ve got some room to run on that if you’re worried about the labor market overheating,” Bullard said following a speech given to an audience of financial analysts in Chicago.

“So I am modifying my views again a little bit about labor force participation,” he added. “I do think when you get a very good labor market like we have today you do get people to rethink their labor force participation decision.”

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

