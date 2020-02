FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Market expectations for a rate cut will fade as coronavirus fear eases, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC on Friday.

"There's a high probability that the coronavirus will blow over as other viruses have, be a temporary shock and everything will come back," Bullard told CNBC cnb.cx/32dMkqZ.