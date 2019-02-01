Fed's Bullard says pleased with level of U.S. interest rates: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told CNBC on Friday that U.S. interest rates are at a good level currently, adding that he is pleased with the Fed’s “patient” stance.

Interest rates are at a good level to “set us up for a good couple of years”, Bullard, who is a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, told CNBC in an interview.

Earlier this month, Bullard had said the Fed’s policy stance might be “too hawkish” and that the Fed has come to the “end of the road” on rate hikes.