Fed's Bullard says recent inflation data 'unsurprising'

(Reuters) - Inflation data earlier this week that showed price pressures increasing were unsurprising, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday as he downplayed the significance for monetary policy.

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York, NY, U.S., February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“Year-over-year core CPI is now above 2 percent but it was also above 2 percent all during 2016, and so it’s really only come back to the level that it was in that earlier period when interest rates were much lower,” Bullard told reporters following a speech at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I think those developments so far have been unsurprising,” he added.

On Wednesday, one of the Fed’s key measures of consumer prices, the so-called core CPI, rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, the largest advance since February 2017, after increasing 1.8 percent in February.