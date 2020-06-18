Fed's Bullard says U.S. economy not out of the woods yet

FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

NEW YORK (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said on Thursday that he is hopeful the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have passed in April, but the U.S. economy is not yet in the clear.

“I definitely don’t think we’re out of the woods,” Bullard said during a virtual conference. “We’re still at a high, high risk level here. Any crisis, I think you have to keep in mind that many things can happen - many twists and turns can occur.”