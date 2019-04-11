U.S. Senate leader McConnell notes Republican worries over Cain serving on Fed

FILE PHOTO - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks with reporters about his reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed FY2020 budget in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday withheld comment on whether he would support Herman Cain to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, saying that he would wait to see “who is actually nominated.”

Speaking to reporters in his Senate office, McConnell also was asked about some fellow Republican senators who have said they would not vote to confirm Cain, a former fast food industry executive and presidential candidate, if he is nominated.

McConnell responded: “I do think that there are two obviously critical components to making a nomination. One is the background check and the other is likelihood of confirmability, and as you know, some of my members have expressed concern about that nomination.”