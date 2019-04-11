Cain's possible Fed nomination in peril as Republican opposition mounts

FILE PHOTO: Former presidential candidate Herman Cain arrives at a rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s expected nomination of former pizza chain executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve appeared in jeopardy on Thursday after a fourth Republican senator voiced opposition, possibly denying Cain the support needed to be confirmed in the post.

“If I had to vote today, I would vote no,” Senator Kevin Cramer said in an emailed statement.

If all of the Senate’s Democrats and the two independents aligned with them were to vote against Cain, he would fall short of the majority support he needs.

Cain could not be reached for comment.

Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Cory Gardner, all Republicans, have each reportedly said they would vote against Cain if he comes up for confirmation.

Economists and other critics have expressed concerns about loyalists of Republican Trump serving on the traditionally nonpartisan central bank. Cain has been a public advocate of many of Trump’s policies as has Stephen Moore, another person Trump has said he wants to nominate. Neither nomination has been formally sent to the Senate but Trump has said he will put their names forward.

On Facebook earlier this week, Cain said the reason he was under attack as a nominee is because he is a conservative. Cain’s bid for president in 2012 was derailed by accusations of sexual harassment that he has repeatedly denied.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that Trump intends to proceed with plans to name Cain to the Fed’s Board of Governors.

“I like Herman Cain,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “As to how he’s doing in the process that I don’t know ... Herman is a great guy and I hope he does well.”