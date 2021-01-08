Fed's Clarida: "Hopeful" U.S. can move past events of this week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Events like the violence in Washington this week that erode confidence in U.S. institutions could damage the economy, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said Friday, while adding he was “hopeful we can get past this episode.”

“Like all Americans I was angered” when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters surged into the halls of Congress earlier this week, Clarida said. “Hypothetically any instability that erodes confidence and capital spending and consumer confidence is something we have to look at...I don’t forsee that as being a challenge,” since Congress moved forward with its work ratifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.