Clarida: Fed will be 'returning' to guidance, balance sheet discussion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With a new framework in place, the U.S. Federal Reserve will be “returning to” debate about possible next steps in its forward guidance and changes to its balance sheet, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

“I imagine we will be turning to a discussion of potentially refining guidance and our balance sheet communication, but I don’t want to prejudge where that would end up,” Clarida said during an event organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.