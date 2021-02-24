Fed's Clarida is 'bullish' on U.S. outlook, policy setting appropriate

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida reacts as he holds his phone during the three-day "Challenges for Monetary Policy" conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that he’s “bullish” on the outlook for the U.S. economy and sees inflation at the Fed’s 2% goal by year’s end, after what he expects to be a temporary rise above that level before then due to “base effects.”

The Fed’s current monetary policy settings are appropriate now and “for the rest of the year” Clarida said in a virtual appearance before the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia. The biggest risk to the outlook, he said, is the course of the coronavirus.