Fed can revive crisis policy tools if economy faces shock: Clarida

PARIS (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is prepared to roll out an unconventional monetary policy if the economy hits unexpected trouble, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Thursday.

“If we have an adverse shock to the economy... the first response would be to use traditional monetary policy,” Clarida told a conference at the French central bank in Paris.

“If that is insufficient, there are other tools in the toolkit that were deployed before and that is certainly something if we needed to we would deploy,” he said.