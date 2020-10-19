Fed's Clarida says rates will stay near zero until inflation reaches 2%

(Reuters) - Determining when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates from near zero levels will depend on the pace of the economic recovery and how long it takes the central bank to reach its 2% inflation target on a year-over-year basis, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday.

“We don’t expect to be lifting off until inflation gets back to the 2%,” Clarida said during a virtual discussion held as part of the American Bankers Association Convention.