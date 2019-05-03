Business News
May 3, 2019

Fed's Clarida says he does not see evidence of looming recession

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. economy isn’t showing signs of a heading into a recession, though the “central banks need to be vigilant and alert” to risks to the outlook, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday.

“Policy needs to be forward-looking so, decisions that a central bank makes today need to depend upon the view that it has about the evolution of economy,” Clarida said after delivering a talk at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Responding to a question about whether the United States is headed for a recession a year or two down the line, Clarida said Fed policymakers are looking at a “wide range of indicators (and) we do not see that evidence now.”

