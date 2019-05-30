Business News
May 30, 2019 / 5:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Clarida says he is watching risks to U.S. economy

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday that he is watching risks to the U.S. economy including weaker-than-expected inflation data and signs of a global slowdown.

“We’re attuned to potential risks to the outlook and, if we saw a downside risk to the outlook, then that would be a factor that could call for more accommodative policy,” Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a question-and-answer session at an event in New York.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

