Fed's Clarida says he is watching risks to U.S. economy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday that he is watching risks to the U.S. economy including weaker-than-expected inflation data and signs of a global slowdown.

“We’re attuned to potential risks to the outlook and, if we saw a downside risk to the outlook, then that would be a factor that could call for more accommodative policy,” Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a question-and-answer session at an event in New York.