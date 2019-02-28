Fed's Clarida: 'No evidence' wage gains increasing inflation pressure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Current wage gains are not putting upward pressure on inflation, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said Thursday in comments indicating willingness at the central bank to hold off on further rate increases until there is a clear risk of inflation moving too quickly.
“Wage gains are in line with underlying inflation trends and underlying productivity,” Clarida said, adding there is “no real evidence of cost push pressure.”
Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama