San Francisco Fed offers climate economics seminar in U.S. central bank first

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, which last year hosted the U.S. central bank’s first conference on the economics of climate change, said Thursday it will next week launch a series of biweekly research seminars on the topic.

The announcement suggests the potential implications of climate change for monetary, supervisory and trade policy are of concern for the Fed even as it put much of its research power in recent months into understanding and battling the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. central bank has lagged its global peers in attention to the impact of climate change on the economy and in crafting responses.