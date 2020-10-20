NY Fed says it is launching search for new first vice president to replace Michael Strine

FILE PHOTO: People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is launching the search for a new first vice president and chief operating officer to replace Michael Strine, who is retiring early next year.

The New York Fed said it convened a search committee made up of eligible members from its board of directors, or those without bank affiliations. The committee hired the executive search firm Bridge Partners.

Strine will be retiring when his term expires on Feb. 28, 2021, but he is stepping down from day-to day responsibilities on Nov. 10.