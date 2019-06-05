Fed prepared to adjust U.S. rates if necessary: Brainard on Yahoo Finance

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell poses for photos with Fed Governor Lael Brainard (L) at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will be prepared to adjust interest rates if doing so is necessary to keep the U.S. economy growing, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday.

“We’ll be prepared to adjust policy to sustain the expansion,” Brainard said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“The U.S. economy, generally, is in the midst of a very lengthy expansion, the U.S. consumer remains confident, but trade policy is definitely a downside risk to the economy. And our job is to sustain the expansion, and we’ll need to see going forward what that means for policy.”