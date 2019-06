FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, boards a bus to tour South Dallas as part of a community outreach by U.S. central bankers, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Wednesday did not touch on the current setting of monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks to the Fed’s conference on communications and monetary policy strategy in Chicago.