NY Fed names new counterparties for commercial paper and corporate credit facilities

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced Friday that it has chosen additional counterparties to support the commercial paper funding facility and the secondary market corporate credit facility.

The New York Fed said it was naming BNY Mellon Capital Markets as an additional dealer for the commercial paper funding facility. CastleOak Securities, Great Pacific Securities, SMBC Nikko Securities America and U.S. Bancorp Investments were named as additional eligible sellers for the secondary market corporate credit facility.