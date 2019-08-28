Business News
Fed's Daly says she's in a 'watch and see' mode on rates

Praveen Menon

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank chief of research Mary Daly stands near the podium before a speech at the CFA Society in San Francisco, California, U.S. July 10 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Thursday said she is in a “watch and see” mode as she assesses the need for another U.S. interest-rate cut, but said she believes acting early is better than waiting too long.

“I’m convinced using our tools early and pre-emptively is better than waiting,” Daly told reporters after a speech in Wellington, New Zealand. “Better to avoid the ditch rather than digging yourself out of the ditch.”

Daly, who supported the Fed’s interest-rate cut last month, said she believes the U.S. economy has “strong” momentum, but uncertainty and a global growth slowdown are having an impact.

Asked if she believes U.S. monetary policy is too tight, she said “I’m in a watch-and-see position right now.”

Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington; writing by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

