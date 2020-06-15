Fed's Daly says yield curve control could be 'little helper'

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir./File Photo

(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday downplayed the usefulness of yield curve control for U.S. monetary policy, saying that while it could be a “little helper” should other tools fail to deliver, it would not be a first choice.

“Targeting forward guidance and quantities on the balance sheet would be the policies I would want to use before we go to yield curve control” she told reporters on a conference call, saying that she is studying the costs and benefits of the approach.

If forward guidance and bond-buying aren’t enough to keep borrowing costs low, “you can think of yield curve control as a little helper... but if we have very robust forward guidance then a lot of that movement in rates at the short end and even at the longer end, that gets done without having to go to yield curve control.”