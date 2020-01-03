Fed may need new framework to boost inflation to 2%

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could find itself fighting too-low inflation for years to come, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Friday, and may need a new policy framework to achieve its goal of 2% inflation.

At the same time, Daly said at the annual American Economics Association meeting in San Diego, low inflation gives the Fed room to keep interest rates low and probe how low it can push unemployment. “We can be humble about where full employment lies,” Daly said.

The Fed lowered interest rates three times last year, to a target range between 1.5% and 1.75%, in part to keep inflation from sinking amid rising global economic headwinds. Policymakers now say they will keep rates where they are, barring a material change in the economic outlook.